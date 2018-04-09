Sensex hits four-week high, jumps 160 points; Nifty ends at 10,397

The BSE benchmark firmed up by 162 points to hit a nearly four-week high of 33,788 on intense buying in the banking and fast-moving consumer goods shares, as investors appeared confident in view of robust macro-outlook and firm global cues.

Overall market sentiment remained buoyant after the last week revised the growth projection upwards for the current fiscal year to 7.4 per cent and lowered the inflationary forecast to 4.7-5.1 per cent for the first half of FY19.

“Market extended gains tracking positive cues from Asian and European peers on account of lower-than-expected US non-farm payrolls easing concerns about sharp rise in US interest rates. Benign inflation, expectation of lower crude oil prices on higher production from the US and good monsoon in India will provide support to the market,” said Vinod Nair, head (research),

Investors’ focus is being shifted to upcoming results while industrial output data and retail inflation numbers would determine the trajectory of the market for the week, Nair added.

A firm trend in other Asian and a higher opening of European shares on easing concerns about a sharp rise in US interest rates also helped to boost the sentiment.

The opened strong and continued to rise on persistent buying activity and hit a high of 33,846.50 but profit-taking at the fag end trimmed gains to some extent and settled at 33,788.54, a gain of 161.57 points, or 0.48 per cent.

The Nifty50 index, too, stayed in the green for most part of the session and hit a high of 10,397.70 on Monday before closing at 10,379.35, up 47.75 points, or 0.46 per cent.





Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3.3 billion, while foreign counterparts sold stocks of Rs 13 billion on Monday.

In the pack, Axis Bank topped the gainers' list by surging 3.44 per cent, followed by M&M at 2.15 per cent.

Among the losers, Infosys fell the most (1.62 per cent), followed by (1.53 per cent), (1.21 per cent) and (0.97 per cent).

Sector-wise, consumer durables rose 1.70 per cent. The BSE small-cap index rose 0.38 per cent, while the mid-cap index gained 0.16 per cent.

Globally, Asian ended higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.29 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.23 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.51 per cent.

In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed almost 0.93 per cent and Paris CAC 40 gained 0.51 per cent in the early session. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.19 per cent.