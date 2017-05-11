Sensex, Nifty end flat but at record closing highs; market breadth negative

The benchmark indices settled at record closing highs for the second straight session, but erased most of intraday gains as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as and Hindustan Unilever, while negative opening in also capped gains.

The S&P BSE ended at 30,250, up 3 points, while the broader Nifty50 closed at 9,422, up 15 points. In intraday trade, the 30-share rose as much as 118 points to hit its all-time high of 30,366, while the 50-share index gained 43 points to touch its record high of 9,451.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices pared intraday gains to end flat.

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative. On the BSE, 1,581 shares declined and 1,246 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

Sectors and stocks

shed over 2% to Rs 364 after the stock gained 8% in the previous session even as the company reported a 72% drop in net profits at Rs 373 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, a second consecutive quarterly decline.

slipped nearly 2% to Rs 978 after the stock hit its all-time high in the previous session on the hopes of an above average monsoon this year.

media index (up 3%) was the leading sectoral gainer. Sun TV (up 6%), Zee Learn (up 5%), Dish TV (up 4%) and Inox Leisure (up 2%) gained the most on the index.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp was up 3% to Rs 3,422 while rival Bajaj Auto rose 2% to Rs 2,961 on hopes good monsoon rains will boost sales, especially in the rural TVS Motor Co gained over 1%.

Banks also gained as investors pinned their hopes on easing bad loans in coming quarters after the government tweaked its laws last week to help tackle the record $150 billion in troubled bank debts. The PSU Bank index was up 1.4%, led by gains in Allahabad Bank, Union Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda, which added anywhere between 2-3%.

Global markets

Overseas, were under pressure as investors reacted to the latest batch of corporate earnings and strong gains in oil prices, but most Asian stocks advanced as global equities remained at record levels and a rebound in oil boosted energy producers.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped 0.16%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 was hovering on a flatline. Among Asian markets, China's Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei settled 0.3% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.4%.