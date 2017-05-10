Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on positive monsoon forecast

TRENDING ON BS
GMDC surges 16% as Q4 profit more than doubles
Business Standard

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains to hit their fresh record highs on Wednesday tracking positive trade seen in Asian markets, while back home the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that the prospects of the monsoon have brightened due to reduced chances of El-Nino, also contributed to the gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied as much as 264 points to touch its record high of 30,197, while the Nifty index added 73 points to hit its lifetime high of 9,390. Last time, the headline indices had hit their all-time highs on April 26. 

At 10:24 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 30,174, up 241 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,382, up 65 points. 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap indices added 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. 

"The support for the index remains at 9,270 (89-EMA level on the hourly chart), which we believe would provide a rock solid support in the near term. On the flipside, we continue to see this uptrend getting extended gradually towards the 9,400 mark," said brokerage Angel Broking in a research note. 
 



Buzzing stocks


Among NSE indices, the Nifty FMCG index was the leading sectoral gainer led by gains in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, United Spirits and Emami, which gained anywhere between 3-5%. HUL hit its all-time high of Rs 998 on the NSE. 

Bharti Airtel pared all its losses to gain over 3% to Rs 357 even as the telecom giant registered a sharp 72% decline in consolidated net income at Rs 373.4 crore for the fourth quarter ending on March 2017, hit by "sustained predatory pricing" by newcomer Reliance Jio. 

Jubilant Life Sciences gained over 3% to Rs 796 after the company said it has restarted its manufacturing operations at Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh, except distillery unit.  

Among losers, InterGlobe Aviation tanked over 3% to Rs 1104 after the owner of the country's largest airline IndiGo posted a nearly 25% fall in net profit at Rs Rs 440 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2016-17, hurt by rising fuel costs.

Earnings today

Phoenix Mills, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Hero MotoCorp, Zee Entertainment, Bharat Dalmia, Siemens and MIC Electronics are among BSE-listed companies scheduled to report March quarter results today. 

Monsoon rains expected to be above average

India looks likely to receive above average monsoon rainfall as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased in the past few weeks, the chief of the weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.

The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 18 forecast this year's monsoon rains at 96 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm.

"Things have changed for good since then," K J Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters in an interview.

'3% GDP growth not achievable this year in US' 

The US economy will fall short of the Trump administration's goal of 3% growth this year and will only achieve that when its regulatory, tax, trade and energy policies are fully in place, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

The GDP target "is certainly not achievable this year," Ross told Reuters in an interview. "The Congress has been slow-walking everything. We don't even have half the people in place."

Global markets

Asian markets were trading higher. China's Shanghai Composite was op 0.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.9%, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.3%. 

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple became the first US company to close with a market capitalization above $800 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.17% to end at 20,975.78 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.10% to 2,396.92 points.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29% to close at a record high of 6,120.59, helped by Apple.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Business Standard
Business Standard
