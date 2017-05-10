Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on positive monsoon forecast





Buzzing stocks



Among NSE indices, the FMCG index was the leading sectoral gainer led by gains in Hindustan Unilever (HUL) GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, United Spirits and Emami, which gained anywhere between 3-5%. HUL hit its all-time high of Rs 998 on the NSE.



pared all its losses to gain over 3% to Rs 357 even as the telecom giant registered a sharp 72% decline in consolidated net income at Rs 373.4 crore for the fourth quarter ending on March 2017, hit by "sustained predatory pricing" by newcomer Reliance Jio.



Jubilant Life Sciences gained over 3% to Rs 796 after the company said it has restarted its manufacturing operations at Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh, except distillery unit.

Earnings today

Phoenix Mills, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Hero MotoCorp, Zee Entertainment, Bharat Dalmia, Siemens and MIC Electronics are among BSE-listed companies scheduled to report March quarter results today.

rains expected to be above average

India looks likely to receive above average rainfall as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased in the past few weeks, the chief of the weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.

The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 18 forecast this year's rains at 96 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm.

"Things have changed for good since then," K J Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, told Reuters in an interview.

'3% GDP growth not achievable this year in US'

The US economy will fall short of the Trump administration's goal of 3% growth this year and will only achieve that when its regulatory, tax, trade and energy policies are fully in place, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.

The GDP target "is certainly not achievable this year," Ross told Reuters in an interview. "The Congress has been slow-walking everything. We don't even have half the people in place."

Global markets

were trading higher. China's Shanghai Composite was op 0.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.9%, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.3%.

The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday after edging up to an intra-day record high for the second straight session, while Apple became the first US company to close with a market capitalization above $800 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.17% to end at 20,975.78 points and the S&P 500 lost 0.10% to 2,396.92 points.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29% to close at a record high of 6,120.59, helped by Apple.



(With inputs from Reuters)