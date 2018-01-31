Sensex off to good start to 2018, rises 5.6% in Jan; broader markets lag

The gained 5.6 per cent in January, its best monthly start to a calendar year since 2015 and third-best start since 2002. The optimism, however, was largely restricted to frontline stocks, with the broad market-based and Smallcap indices ending with close to three per cent losses.

The advance-decline ratio also points to weakness, with two components (of the 500, and Smallcap indices) ending with losses for every one gain.