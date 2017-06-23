Sensex opens flat in line with Asian peers, Nifty holds above 9,600

The benchmark indices slipped in red on Friday tracking mixed trend seen in after crude pulled away from this week's 10-month lows.

At 10:05 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,201, down 89 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,587, down 42 points.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices underperformed to shed over 1% each.





Buzzing stocks



Tata Steel was the top loser on and shed over 2%.



Fortis Healthcare tanked over 9% to Rs 180 after Malaysia’s healthcare services provider IHH Healthcare Berhad on Thursday said it is not close to “concluding any negotiations” to buy controlling stake in Fortis.

In a filing with the Malaysian stock exchange, IHH said, “IHH is not, nor is it close to, concluding any negotiations or due-diligence or transactions in India at this point in time.”

Among gainers, MindTree was up 3% to Rs 535 on the BSE after IT consulting & software services provider said that its board will meet on June 28, to consider a share buyback proposal. "Going forward, we continue to remain cautious on the index and any attempt towards 9,700-9,720 would be an exit opportunity for traders holding long positions. On the downside, 9,600-9,580 would be closely watched by the bulls as a breach below this would augment the selling pressure in the market," said Angel Broking in a technical note.

Lenders take Bhushan, and Electrosteel to NCLT

A forum of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday sent three large non-performing accounts — Bhushan Steel, Steel and Electrosteel Steels — to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for further action under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The three companies have almost Rs 1 lakh crore of debt that has turned bad.

set for worst H1 performance in 20 years

Oil edged up on Friday, recovering slightly from steep falls earlier in the week, but is set for the worst performing first-half in two decades despite ongoing production cuts.

Brent crude futures were at $45.31 per barrel, up 9 cents, or 0.2% from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.2% at $42.84 per barrel.

have fallen about 20% this year despite an effort led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) that has been in place since January.

Global markets

Asian shares were trading mixed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, and up 0.4% for the week.

Japan's Nikkei stock index edged down slightly, but was on track to log a rise of 0.8% in a week in which it touched its highest levels since August 2015.

On overnight, US shares put in a mixed performance, though the S&P healthcare index rose 1% and hit its fifth consecutive record close following the release of Senate Republicans' bill.

(With inputs from Reuters)