Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds above 8,850 on tepid global cues

The benchmark indices on Tuesday opened flat tracking subdued trade in as a holiday in the United States left investors with few triggers, while back home the due on Thursday kept the momentum tepid.





In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices outperformed the frontline indices to rise 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. At 09:17 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 28,675, up 13 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,879, up 0.7 points.In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap indices outperformed the frontline indices to rise 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

"Until holds above 8,820 zones trend may remain intact for buy on decline strategy while a decisive move above 8,888 zones may start the fresh leg of rally which may take the index towards 8,920, and then 9,000 zones. On the downside, if it drifts below 8,740, then a further decline towards 8,680 and 8,650 zones may be seen," said brokerage Anand Rathi in a research note.

On Monday, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 433 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 828 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

rise

Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 31 cents, or 0.6% at $53.71 a barrel after rising about 0.5% in a shortened session on Monday due to a US national holiday.

Brent futures gained 6 cents, or 0.1% to $56.24 a barrel, after ending the previous session up 0.7%.

Global markets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat and held below a 19-month peak hit last Thursday. Australian stocks were down with investors watching first half results from the world's biggest miner by market value, BHP Billiton later in the day.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%, Japan's Nikkei added 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed.