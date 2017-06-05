Sensex opens flat, Nifty slips below 9,650 ahead of RBI policy meet

The benchmark indices were trading flat with negative bias on Monday as investors stayed cautious ahead of the (RBI)'s monetary policy meet which begins tomorrow, while investors also took cues from the on saturday clearing the pending rules and deciding the rates of tax and cess on the remaining items.

At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 31,257, down 15 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,657, up 3 points.





"Oscillators suggest that the trend is a bit tired, but there are not enough signs that a major fall is in order. However, 9,640 may be threatened, a break of which, though may only spark volatility, could attract bargain hunting, and prepare a platform for the next swing higher. Alternatively, dirct fall below 9,530/9,500 could however, alter the positive expectations," said brokerage Geojit Financial Services in a technical note.



Buzzing stocks



Babaj Auto, Cipla and Asian Paints were the top gainers on the Sensex, while ITC, Coal India and HDFC shed the most.



North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) hit its upper circuit of Rs 50.35, up 10% on the BSE after the logistics firm embarking on an expansion drive with plans to double its reach to 500 locations across India in the next three to four years to tap opportunities after GST implementation.

fixed

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday fixed the rates for almost all the remaining items, such as precious metals (gold and silver), diamonds, biscuits, textiles, and footwear.

Now, the new indirect tax regime is most likely to be rolled out on July 1, despite reservations voiced by West Bengal. All other states have agreed to the timeline.

to maintain status quo

Economists don’t expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to tinker with policy rates of the (RBI) when it meets on Tuesday. Twelve economists polled by Business Standard ruled out a rate cut by the central bank even as growth numbers slowed down and inflation surprised most on the downside. The MPC's meeting will conclude on Wednesday.

US job growth slows

US job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3%. Nonfarm payrolls increased 138,000 last month as the manufacturing, government and retail sectors lost jobs, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Despite the disappointing data, market participants still largely anticipate the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 90.7% chance of a quarter-point hike in its June policy meet, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Global markets

were trading mixed after the latest terror attacks in London that left the pound slightly weaker. The Japan's Nikkei erased early losses to trade 0.1% higher, while South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.2%.

The ASX 200 was down 0.74%, while China's Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% despite the positive read from the May Caixin services PMI. The Hang Seng Index was also down 0.18%, however, the Shenzhen Composite added 0.6%.

On Friday, ended at record levels for second consecutive seesion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.11 points, or 0.29% to 21,206.29, the S&P 500 gained 9.01 points, or 0.37% to 2,439.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 58.97 points, or 0.94% to 6,305.80.

(With inputs from Reuters)