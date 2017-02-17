Sensex rallies at open, Nifty over 8800 as HDFC bank surges over 8%

HDFC Bank gained 8.34% as RBI saying foreign investors can now buy more shares in the company

Benchmark indices rallied at open even as Asian were trading lower on lingering concerns of US President Donald trumps protectionist threats.



At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 28,567, up 266 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,849, up 71 points.



In the broader market, BSE and BSE gained 0.4% and 0.5% respectively.



On Thursday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 215.69 crore, while Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 846.11 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.



Sectors and Stocks



gained 8.34% as RBI saying foreign investors can now buy more shares in the company as it has removed restrictions imposed on it with immediate effect. The aggregate foreign shareholding through ADR/GDR/FIIs/FPIs/FDI/NRIs/PIOs in have gone below the prescribed limit stipulated under the extant FDI Policy, RBI said in a notification.



Market cap of HDFC surpassed that of RIL's post the announcement.



Bank a;so reached record high of 20,967.



Indiabulls Housing Finance and Indian Oil Corporation gained 2.28% and 2% respectively after reports that they will replace and in NSE’s benchmark index The changes will come into effect from March 31, 2017, according to the announcement. and Idea fell 2% and 1.8% respectively.



Global Markets



Asian stock took a breather on Friday from their recent surge as investors took profits, while the dollar inched up after Thursday's slide and optimism over possible renewed supply cuts by OPEC lifted oil prices.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan pulled back 0.2%, on track to end the week up 1.2%, its fourth straight week of gains.



Until Thursday, the index surpassed its previous intraday high for seven consecutive sessions, and closed at 19-month highs in the past two.



A batch of positive economic data out of Asia this week, driven by improving exports and rising commodity prices, has bolstered shares, although concerns linger that any protectionist threats posed by US President Donald Trump could reverse the recovery.



Japan's Nikkei slid 0.7%, set to close 0.9% lower for the week. Australian shares were down 0.2%, shrinking the week's gains to 1.4%. Asian peers Hang Seng and Shanghai were trading lower by 0.29%, and 0.19%, respectively, in morning deals.



Overnight, Wall Street put in a mixed performance, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average barely eking out its sixth straight record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a seven-day winning streak as investors paused their buying to digest recent gains.



