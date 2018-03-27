Sensex rises 1.4% as public sector bank stocks rally; Nifty up 132 points

The Indian rebounded on Monday due to the easing of global trade tensions and heavy buying in banking stocks. Investors took comfort from the global movement, with most Asian closing with gains, European opening in the black and the futures pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street as fears of a trade war between the US and China eased. The gained 470 points, or 1.4 per cent, to close at 33,066. The rose 132.6 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 10,130. The had closed below 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months on Friday. Public sector banks gained the most on Monday with the Bank rising 4.94 per cent, and the Bank advancing 2.42 per cent. Monday’s rally comes as a relief for the Indian markets, which faced heavy selling pressure since February. The benchmark indices are down nearly 10 per cent from their record highs reached in January, making India one of the worst-performing globally. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, India’s recent underperformance compared to its emerging peers is on account of several factors, including deteriorating macro-economic fundamentals, fraud in public sector banks, introduction of the long-term capital gains tax on equities and political uncertainty surrounding the 2019 general elections. “None of these will change soon. With valuations and earnings expectations still high, Indian equities could continue to struggle for the next few months,” BoAML analysts Sanjay Mookim and Nafeesa Gupta said in a note. The brokerage has set a year-end target for the at 32,000, 3 per cent lower than its current level. experts also said technical reasons aided Monday’s rally. “Bargain hunting combined with short covering helped the move higher,” said Jayant Manglik, president, Religare Broking. “Short covering in banking stocks supported gains,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

The were likely to remain volatile amid expiry of March series derivatives contracts on Wednesday, experts said. According to participants, March-quarter earnings were likely to be the next important trigger for Indian equities, followed by the monsoon forecast.