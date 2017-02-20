Sensex settles 193 points higher after TCS approves buyback

The benchmark indices on Monday settled the day higher as a sharp rally in information technology, telecom and metal stocks boosted the sentiment on Dalal Street even as global remained cautious.

The S&P BSE 500 ended the day at 28,661, up 193 points, while the broader Nifty50 closed at 8,879, up 57 points.

Broader mirroed the gains in headline indices with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices settling the day 0.7% and 0.9% higher.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,708 shares rose and 1,134 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.



"Market strength is expanding led by positive undercurrents from IT, Pharma and Metals sector. Even though valuation is at a premium, the market is not concerned and is accommodating to positive news from stocks and sector specific events. Additionally, strengthening rupee led by FII inflows and short covering ahead of expiry has helped the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Sectors and stocks

BSE Metal index (up 2%) was the leading sectoral gainer, led by gains in Jindal Steel (up 8% at Rs 100), (up 4% at Rs 486) and SAIL (up 3% at Rs 62).

stock spiked 4% to Rs 2,506 after the company, following a board meeting, announced to buyback 2.85% of its equity capital at 14.6% premium to its current market price. It was the top gainer on and Infosys also surged 2% to Rs 1,025.

rallied. Tata Teleservices rallied 7% after a news report said the company is in early talks to join Reliance Communications-Aircel-MTS Combine. Reliance Communications gained 4% to Rs 35.

Idea Cellular surged 3% on reports that its proposed merger with Vodafone India may be concluded in a month.

Shares of Lloyd Electric tanked nearly 12% to Rs 288 after the company sold its consumer durables business to Havells India for Rs 1,600 crore.

Global markets

European stocks advanced with gains in banks and phone companies outweighing a slide in Unilever NV. Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 gained 0.2% each, while FTSE was little changed.

Asian were largely mixed ahead of key US Federal Reserve events, including minutes of the last policy meeting and speeches by five heads of Fed regional banks. China's Shanghai Composite added over 1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5%, while Japan's Nikkei ended in red.



Wall Street will remain closed today to observe the Presidents Day holiday.