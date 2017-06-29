Sensex snaps three-session slide show

The snapped its three-session losing streak by recovering 23 points to close at 30,857.32 on short-covering from operators on June series F&O (future & options) expiry coupled with caution ahead of the rollout of the goods and services tax (GST). The gauge, after a strong opening, quickly reclaimed the 31,000-mark to hit a high of 31,097.92, as investors cheered the Cabinet’s decision to approve divestment of the loss-making

The had lost 456.42 points in three straight sessions. The opened higher on Thursday at 9,522.95 and traded in the range of 9,493.80-9,575.80, before closing at 9,504.10, up 0.14 per cent from previous close.

Private lender rose 4.1 per cent after saying about 80 per cent of its insolvent loans had been secured. The Metals Index and a gauge of consumer goods stocks were among top gainers.

Global cues were higher with other Asian rebounding and European shares remaining mixed in their late morning deals, reflecting overnight gains on the US markets, which influenced sentiments here.

“We saw short-covering on the expiry day as across Asia have rallied in line with the strong US stocks,” said G Chokkalingam, managing director and founder of Mumbai-based Equinomics Research & Advisory. “We expect the benchmark index to remain resilient in the face of a market correction.”

regulator Sebi’s proposal to relax entry norms for foreign portfolio investors willing to invest in Indian stock went down well with investors. However, offloading of positions following the expiry of June securities led the index to a low of 30,794.61, before it ended at 30,857.52.

“The market failed to sustain the initial acceleration supported by short-covering on the day of expiry. Wary investors started booking profit with an expectation of consolidation in the market as a transition to may cause disruptions in the coming quarters,” Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The roll cost, or the price traders pay to replace current month futures with July securities, was 41 basis points in on expiry, compared with the three-month mean of 29 basis points, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Higher cost implies investors are prepared to pay more to buy new contracts on the NSE 50 Index.