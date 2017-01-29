Sensex to witness 20% returns by 2017 end, says Nomura

Japanese financial services firm Nomura
on Saturday projected about 20% returns for the Sensex
by the end of 2017 as multiples are likely to rise with normalising growth.
Nomura
maintained its overweight view on the mix of public and private sector banks, downstream oil
and gas, utilities, four-wheeler and select industrial companies while being underweight on telecom and pharmaceutical sectors.
In its report, it added the impact of demonetisation
on the economy, investment cycle and earnings will not be significant.
It has listed HDFC
Bank, State Bank
of India, Maruti Suzuki
India, Zee
Entertainment Enterprises and Indian Oil
Corporation as its top stock picks.
"On November 8, 2016, the government
had pulled out 86% of the currency in circulation by demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The equity market
tumbled after that but has since gained momentum and is now back to pre-demonetisation
levels," it added.
Nomura
estimated that overall impact of demonetisation
on earnings could be 3% to 5%, and added that since expectations of earnings for the Sensex
have been slashed by 3% further risks to earnings would be minimal.
"The Indian market remains cheaper than its five-year averages...markets appear cheap in comparison with fixed income after demonetisation," added Nomura.
Giving its view on the Budget Expectation, the firm said that the government
is unlikely to take a populist stance in the upcoming Union Budget on February 1.
The government
is likely to deliver a "popular, but not a populist, budget", it said.
"We look for the government
to instead emphasise asset creation and growth in the forthcoming budget," it added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU