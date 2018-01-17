Sensex tops 35,000 as banks rally after govt cuts borrowings to Rs 200 bn

A sharp rally in banking saw the benchmark top the 35,000-mark for the first time, while the 50-share inched towards 10,800 on Wednesday. Benchmark indices gained close to one per cent as investor sentiment got a boost amid cooling of bond yields after the government announced a cut in additional market borrowing for the current financial year.

The gained 0.89 per cent, or 311 points, to 35,081.82, while ended 0.82 per cent, or 88 points higher at 10,788.55.

gained 4.7 per cent, most among components, followed by (SBI), which gained 3.4 per cent and that rose 2.7 per cent after the yield on the 10-year government security softened by 12 basis points to 7.26 per cent. A day earlier, banking and financial shares had tumbled after the 10-year bond yield had jumped 11 basis points.

"The market momentum continues to remain strong due to optimism by both domestic and foreign investors," said Motilal Oswal, chairman, "Investors are expecting a turnaround from December quarter earnings. Results posted so far, particularly by technology companies, have been good. The market is also expecting the government to announce higher spending in the budget, which will be good for the economy," he added.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 6.25 billion, while domestic investors were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1.7 billion.

Surging bond yields and fears of fiscal slippages have spooked investors in the recent past. Experts said Wednesday's announcement helped soothe some nervous.

"The lowering's of additional borrowing requirement for the current financial year to Rs 200 billion from Rs 500 billion estimated earlier has been welcomed by the market participants," said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, Securities.

Besides bank, IT shares extended their gains with gaining 2.6 per cent and adding 1.4 per cent.

Tech shares are seeing buying interests after decent December quarter earnings and upgrades by brokerages on hopes higher growth this year.

It has taken mere 16 for the to move from 34,000 to 35,000. HDFC, Infosys, and have contributed nearly 700 points to the latest 1,000-point gain.

So far this financial year, have pumped in over Rs 20 billion into domestic stocks, helping the climb three per cent. Last year, the had gained 28 per cent amid huge inflows from equity mutual funds. Following the sharp gains, the 30-share now trades at 19 times its one-year forward estimated earnings, much higher than its long-term average of 16 times.

In recent months, shares of companies aligned to the housing and rural economy have also been gaining on hopes of higher spending by the government.

" in housing, infrastructure and rural sectors have jumped sharply in the past few months in anticipation of higher government spending and subsequent recovery in volumes, revenues and earnings. However, the government's ability to spend will depend on its fiscal position. The market's optimism may be belied if revenues were to fail to pick up meaningfully from current levels," said Sanjeev Prasad, co-head,