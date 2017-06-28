Sensex trades flat, Nifty hovers around 9,500 ahead of derivatives expiry

The benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday ahead of the of the scheduled for tommorow, while negative trend in after was knocked hard in the wake of a delay to a US healthcare reform vote, also impacted the sentiment.

At 9:56 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 30,931, down 27 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 9,500, down 10 points.





"Tuesday’s sharp fall did unsettle 9,500 mark, but the pull back in the closing hour was suggestive that the falls may be overdone.To this end, a pull back is expected, but should such retracements be challenged at 9,540, then the downside objectives of 9,370 or 9,280 will be firmly in play," said brokerage Geojit Financial Services in a technical note.



Buzzing stocks



Asian paints was the worst-performing stock on the and shed over 2% to Rs 1,106 on the BSE.



Rollovers

came in at 48% on D-2 as compared to the average rollover of 43% seen in last three series, while market-wide stood at 38%, which were lower than the average of 40% seen during the comparable period of last three series. Rollover activity saw pick up in IT (43%/18%) and FMCG (36%/13%) on the D-2. Counters where rolls have picked up are TCS (49%/15%), Ultratech Cement(42%/11%) and Tata Motors (47%/16%).

Yellen backs rate hikes

In her first public appearance since the US Federal Reserve hiked rates on June 14, Fed Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that the US central bank would continue to raise interest rates only gradually.

"We think it will be appropriate for the attainment of our goals to raise interest rates very gradually to levels that are likely to remain quite low, although there is uncertainty about this, to remain low by historical standards for a long time," she said.

She also said that she does not believe that there will be another financial crisis for at least as long as she lives, thanks largely to reforms of the banking system since the 2007-09 crash.

Global markets

slumped. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei share average also slipped 0.3%. China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices was down 0.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Overnight, on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day drop in about six weeks and closed at its lowest point since May 31, after the US Senate's move to delay voting on a healthcare reform bill rekindled worries on the timeline for President Donald Trump's business-friendly policies.

(With inputs from Reuters)