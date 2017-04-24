Sensex up 290 pts, Nifty ends at 9,217 as French vote triggers relief rally

The benchmark indices started the week on a strong footing tracking positive trend in global after the market's favored candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election, reducing the risk of a Brexit-like shock.

Back home, investors await a slew of quarterly earnings reports, including that of Reliance Industries due later in the day.

The S&P BSE settled at 29,655, up 290 points, while the broader Nifty50 closed at 9,217, up 98 points.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices added 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1,622 shares rose and 1,281 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.

Sectors and stocks

Reliance Industries (RIL) added over 1% to Rs 1,416 ahead of its March quarter results due later today. The stock beat to become the most valued company on Dalal Street in terms of market-capitalisation.



RIL, with the m-cap of Rs 460,519 crore, is now ahead of TCS, which have has a m-cap of Rs 458,932 crore at close of trade on Monday, the BSE data showed.



Cement stocks were among the biggest gainers on the NSE index, following better-than-expected quarterly results by on Friday. The realty index climbed 3.9% intraday to its highest since July 2014. The index settled 2.6% higher.

gained 7.5% to Rs 1,608 and was the top percentage gainer on the

Bank was up 1.4% at 21,857, led by gains in (up 2.4%), Bank of Baroda (up 2.3%) (up 2.2%) and Canara Bank (up 1.7%).

But IT stocks fell on continued concerns over US President Donald Trump's order last week to a review the country's visa program to encourage hiring Americans. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro dropped more than 1% each in intraday deals. The stocks recovered to end marginally higher by close.

TCS, Infosys, and Wipro are top beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme, using it to send computer engineers to service clients in the US, their largest overseas market.

Among other losers, Pharma index shed 0.3%, led by losses in Lupin (down 3%), Glenmark (down 2%) and Cipla (down 1%).

Global markets

European opened higher. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 1.6%, while the French CAC 40 bourse jumped over 4%. Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 were up 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

Asian ended mixed. Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.4% as the yen retreated, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.3%.

China's Shanghai Composite, however, fell 1.3% after state media signaled Beijing would tolerate more market volatility as regulators clamp down on riskier financing.

E-mini futures for Wall Street's S&P 500 climbed 0.9% in early trade, while yields on 10-year US Treasury notes rose almost 8 basis points to 2.31%.



(With inputs from Reuters)