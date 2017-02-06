Sensex up over 150 points, Nifty nears 8,800; ICICI Bank top gainer

The benchmark indices on Monday opened higher on expectations of a rate cut by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its policy meeting on Wednesday. On the global front, firm trade in also contributed to the gains.

At 09:19 am, the S&P BSE was trading at 28,415, up 175 points, while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 8,792, up 51 points.

In the broader market, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices added 0.4% each.

Brokerage Angel Broking sees some consolidation in the market this week, but maintains optimistic stance with a directional view, expecting much higher levels quite soon.

“The immediate level on the upside would now be seen at 8,807- 8,893; whereas on the flipside, immediate support is placed at 8,672-8,650,” said the brokerage.



Buzzing stocks



ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top movers on the and rose nearly 2%.

Dr Reddy’s was the top loser after the drug major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 470 crore in the December quarter, registering a 19 per cent decline from Rs 579 crore in the same period a year ago.

Earnings today

Over 100 companies are expected to report their quarterly earnings today. The list includes Shemaroo Entertainment, Gujarat Gas, Gujarat State Petronet, Abbott India, Honeywell Automation, Shakti Pumps and Titagarh Wagons, among others.

on Wednesday

Most of the 17 economists polled by Business Standard were hesitant to give a clear call on the possible policy outcome. While six economists expected RBI to pause on Wednesday, 11 said the chances of RBI cutting rates by 25 basis points (bps) were a bit on the higher side. CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL REPORT

US jobs report

US job growth surged more than expected in January as construction firms and retailers ramped up hiring, but wages barely rose, handing the Trump administration both a head start and a challenge as it seeks to boost the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs, the largest gain in four months, the Labor Department said on Friday. The unemployment rate, however, rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8% and wages increased by only three cents, suggesting that there was still some slack in the labor market.

Global markets



Asian shares crept ahead on Monday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.3%, with Australia ahead by 0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2%, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

US stocks climbed on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing just short of a record high, while Dow Jones ended above its crucial 20,000 mark.

(With inputs from Reuters)