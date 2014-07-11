Sensible, but won't meet inflated expectations: Nick Paulson-Ellis

The Budget is pragmatic and mature, given the formidable constraints faced. While it is lacking in major policy announcements, it lays out a road map for reforms and policy priorities. The focus on financial savings and infra investment is a positive for public investment.
It is investor-friendly, considering it has also signalled an improvement in tax administration and credible banking sector recapitalisation. Disappointments are optimistic revenue estimates; no timeline for the roll-out of GST; no clear road map for subsidy reduction, and a vague view on retrospective taxation
Head - Emerging Markets, Espirito Santo Securities
