Sensible, but won't meet inflated expectations: Nick Paulson-Ellis

The Budget is pragmatic and mature, given the formidable constraints faced. While it is lacking in major policy announcements, it lays out a road map for reforms and policy priorities. The focus on and is a positive for public investment.



It is investor-friendly, considering it has also signalled an improvement in tax administration and credible banking sector recapitalisation. Disappointments are optimistic revenue estimates; no timeline for the roll-out of GST; no clear road map for subsidy reduction, and a vague view on retrospective taxation



Nick Paulson-Ellis

Head - Emerging Markets, Espirito Santo Securities