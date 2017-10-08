Seven of 10 most valued cos add Rs 63,444 cr in mcap last week

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together gained Rs 63,443.82 crore in market valuation last week, with leading the pack with the maximum rise.



Only Bank, and suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. Rest seven companies, including TCS, and HUL saw rise.



The m-cap of zoomed Rs 34,639.06 crore to Rs 5,29,939.56 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities.ITC's valuation soared Rs 9,503.24 crore to Rs 3,24,145.91 crore and that of HUL jumped Rs 6,569.19 crore to Rs 2,60,927.89 crore.The market cap of advanced by Rs 4,754.76 crore to Rs 2,11,196.60 crore and that of went up by Rs 3,914.14 crore to Rs 2,22,913.30 crore.SBI's valuation rose by Rs 2,503.29 crore to Rs 2,21,541.57 crore and that of gained Rs 1,560.14 crore to Rs 4,68,072.03 crore.On the other hand, Maruti suffered a loss of Rs 1,912.16 crore to Rs 2,38,940.80 crore from its m-cap.Bank's valuation dipped Rs 969 crore to Rs 4,64,938.51 crore and that of slipped Rs 111.65 crore to Rs 2,77,546.49 crore.topped the list of top-10 firms followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, ONGC, andOver the last week, the Sensex rose by 530.50 points, or 1.69 per cent, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced by 191.10 points, or 1.95 per cent.