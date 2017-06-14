Several mid-cap and small-cap stocks slide; analysts advise caution

Even as the BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty50 are close to their record highs, several in the small- and mid-cap space have seen a huge correction. such as RCom, IDBI Bank, Bank of India and Glenmark are down 17-44 per cent in the past month. In small-caps, Videocon, Shilpi Cable and Nitin Fire have dropped 58-74 per cent. While RCom, Videocon and IDBI Bank have corrected due to case-specific developments, analysts say a sharp run-up in the past six months make in this space vulnerable to negative flows.

“Indian mid-caps and small-caps as an asset class may not be that exciting after their sharp run-up, especially in the near term. Over the past few months, we have downgraded some ratings, as we didn’t find comfort at their valuations, despite being positive on their business models and long-term growth outlook,” said Gautam Chhaochharia, head of India Research, UBS Securities.