SGB's popularity still linked to physical gold's outlook

Despite the launch of the Bond (SGB) scheme since November 2015, the government does not seem to have been able to satiate Indian's demand for physical According to data of GFMS-Thomson Reuters, the total import in the calendar year 2016 was 510 tonnes. In the first half of 2017, imports stood at 508 tonnes. And the government has garnered only Rs 4,769 crore from the sale of SGBs in as many as nine tranches.

The government has responded by announcing sweeping changes to make the yellow metal more attractive to investors. However, while these changes are positive, experts say they may boost the popularity of SGBs only in the medium to long-term, once the yellow metal's investment outlook improves.

Until now SGBs were issued in tranches. They will now be available on tap. "Availability was not such an issue even in the past as the SGB issues came frequently enough. However, the benefit of making it available on tap will be that a lot of buying happens on occasions like Dhanteras and Akshaya Tritiya. People will be able to invest in these bonds now on those occasions as well," said Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

While SGBs were listed on the stock exchanges to provide an avenue to investors who wanted to exit them prematurely, poor liquidity meant that this option didn't serve its intended purpose. Now the government has decided to appoint market-makers to improve their liquidity on the exchanges. One of gold's attractiveness as an investment is that it can be quickly converted into cash during emergencies. The lack of liquidity in SGBs was a concern. Market-making will give added confidence to investors that they will be able to exit them at will.

The government has also decided to give the Ministry of Finance the flexibility to design and introduce variants of the scheme with different interest rates and different risk-return profiles. Today you only have one bond with an eight-year tenure. Bank fixed deposits, on the other hand, are available in several tenures. Experts say that the government is perhaps trying to do something similar here. However, they warn that if SGBs become available in shorter tenures, they would also become risky. " can be volatile and its capital value can decline in the short term," said Dhawan.

The government has also decided to hike the investment limit per financial year from 500 grams earlier to 4 kgs for individuals and the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). The earlier limit was a constraint for high net worth individuals (HNIs) who wanted, say, a 10 per cent exposure to in their portfolios via SGBs, or wanted to accumulate for their daughter's marriage. They will now be able to buy a reasonable amount each year.

has not been a favoured asset class in the recent past. "Over the past two years, the US has been raising interest rates, so money has been moving out of and into the dollar," said Ajay Kedia, managing director, Kedia Commodities.

On the domestic front, inflation is down, the rupee has been strengthening, and equities have been doing well. Such conditions are not conducive for However, there are a few factors that could support

"The euro zone and China are pumping money into the economy. Any spike in geopolitical tensions, such as between and China or the US and North Korea could support gold," said Kedia.

Hence, investors need to maintain some allocation to the yellow metal in their portfolios all the time. "A 10-15 per cent allocation is advisable," said Arvind Rao, financial planner and founder, Arvind Rao & Associates. He adds that the government's initiatives to popularise SGBs will bear fruit only in the medium term when gold's investment outlook improves.