Shalby IPO subscribed 20% on the first day of three-day bidding

The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was subscribed 20 per cent on the first day of the three-day bidding today.



The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 504 crore, received bids for over 29.32 lakh against the total issue size of more than 1.45 crore scrips, indicating a subscription of 20 per cent, data available with (NSE) showed.



The initial share sale of Shalby will be open for public subscriptions till December 7.Shalby, yesterday, raised over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equity by the selling shareholder.The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-248 per share. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 504 crore.Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings availed by the company besides purchasing medical equipment for existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.In the recent months, healthcare services firms Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Thyrocare and Eris Lifesciences have tapped the primary market through IPO route.