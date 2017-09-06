Shankara Building Products rallies 124% since listing in April

(SBPL) has moved higher to Rs 1,418, up 8% in intra-day trade, extending its Tuesday’s 9% rally on BSE on the back of heavy volumes.Since listing on April 5, 2017, the stock price of the company zoomed 124% from Rs 633, as compared to 6% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It soared 2088% against its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 460 per share. The company raised Rs 345 crore through IPO, which was subscribed 41.88 times.Post listings, the institutional investors led by mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake in company by nearly 11 percentage points.According to shareholding pattern filed by the company, total institutional investors holding in SBPL increased by 10.96 percentage points to 23.71% in June quarter. They held 12.75% stake at the end of March quarter.Mutual funds raised their holdings in the company to 12.24% from 5.06%, while FPIs to 7.27% (4.7%) and of alternate investments funds to 4.17% (1.58%), data shows.For June (Q1FY18) quarter, SBPL had reported 32.7% year on year (YoY) jump in its profit after tax at Rs 17.2 crore. Total income grew 4.4% at Rs 592 crore on YoY basis. EBITDA ((earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) margin improved 78 bps to 6.6% in Q1FY18.The company is a leading organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India. It has recently started new processing facility in Secunderabad in the state of Telangana to capitalize on the growing requirements of the region.Further the company has relocated processing capacity from Surat in Gujarat to Chegunta in Hyderabad in the state of Andhra Pradesh.