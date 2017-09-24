Share prices get boost after buyback

In the past three years, 80 companies have come out with their share buyback offers. Share prices in three of every five such companies surged an average of 30 per cent in the first three months after the buyback, from the time it was announced. Even for a six-month period, the percentage of companies posting gains remains the same. Ten companies gained over 10 per cent each, while 15 slid more than 10 per cent in the three months. Seventy-five of the companies opted for the tender route to buy back shares and the rest used the open market. Sectors such as industrials, ...