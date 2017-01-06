Shares of jute companies surge; Ludlow Jute, Cheviot Company up over 10%

Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Cheviot Company and Gloster have rallied by up to 20% on the BSE.

“Government imposed ranging from USD 6.30 to USD 351.72 per tonne on imports of and its products from Bangladesh and Nepal to protect domestic industry,” the PTI report suggests.



The has been imposed for five years, a revenue department notification said.



The import restrictive levy has been imposed on yarn/twine, Hessian fabric and sacking bags in "all forms and specifications".



Among the individual stocks, Ludlow & Specialities locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 108 on the BSE. As many as 74,000 equity shares have already changed hands on the counter till 09:53 am, against an average 2,400 shares that were traded daily in past two weeks. There were pending buy orders for 27,539 shares on the BSE.



SI Reporter