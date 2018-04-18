Shares of TCS end flat at Rs 3,159.50 ahead of quarterly earnings

-
-
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ended flat on Wednesday ahead of its quarterly earnings to be announced on Thursday.
The stock ended at Rs 3,159.50, down 0.20 per cent on BSE. During the day, it lost 0.58 per cent to Rs 3,147.30.
At NSE, shares of the company settled 0.23 per cent lower at Rs 3,159.10.
TCS had late last month informed BSE that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2018 to approve and take on record the audited financial results for the year ending March 31, 2018.
The IT major is the country's most valued firm with a market valuation of Rs 6048.1916 billion.
