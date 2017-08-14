Shares slide after SAT lifts ban on 'shell' firms

of eight fell sharply on Monday after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) temporarily stayed the ban imposed on them by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for being "suspected shell companies".

of Pincon Spirit, Signet Industries and KKalpana Industries hit their 20 per cent lower limit, while that of Parsvnath Developers hit its 10 per cent lower limit. SQS India BFSI and Kavit Industries saw their erode by six per cent and three per cent respectively.

in these resumed after August 7, when stock exchanges had moved the scrips to the so-called stage VI of Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM) for being suspected shell Under stage VI, is allowed only on the first Monday of each month. Plus, buyers have to provide three times the trade value as additional surveillance deposit.

SAT, which hears appeals against orders, on Friday had provided interim relief to these six by lifting the restrictions on

Meanwhile, of Infraprojects and extended Friday's 20 per cent fall by another 18 per cent and seven per cent respectively. and had obtained SAT relief on Thursday and their had resumed on Friday.

"The investor sentiment against the 331 has been tarnished due to the order. A lot of the selling seen on Friday and Monday in these is a knee-jerk reaction. Some of the institutional investors are looking to exit their investments. The of these may continue to remain soft till they a get a clean chit from Sebi," said a broker asking not to be named.

Last week, SAT had said the market regulator should have granted a hearing to the before taking a final decision. The tribunal had said was free to conduct any investigation and "initiate proceedings if deemed fit" against these

Meanwhile, has asked stock exchanges to verify the credentials and fundamentals of the "331 suspected shell companies", which have been barred from In a letter dated August 9, the regulator has asked exchanges to seek the auditor's certificate from the companies, with a list of other disclosures. These include annual income-tax returns for three years and description of pending tax disputes, if any. also need to provide status reports on compliance with the Act and Sebi's listing regulations.

Out of the 331 barred by Sebi, was active in 161 These have 2.7 million public shareholders.