Shiva Cement surges 57% in four days after JSW Cement buys stake

-
ALSO READCement shares in focus; UltraTech, India Cements, JK Lakshmi hit new highs Cement capacity addition slows down on tapering demand, supply glut CCI imposes Rs 207-cr penalty on 7 cement firms Gradual recovery for cement firms ACC, Ambuja, UltraTech look to differentiate brands, expand footprint
-
The stock was trading at its record high, zoomed 57% in past four trading sessions from Rs 21.30 on June 28, 2017.
Between June 28 and July 3, JSW Cement bought 8.03 million equity shares representing 4.11% of total paid-up equity of Shiva Cement for Rs 18.11 crore through block deals. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEAL DETAILS
Post acquisition, JSW Cement's shareholding in Shiva Cement increased to 54.44% from 50.33%.
JSW Cement has acquired control over Shiva Cement and will become the promoter of the Shiva Cement.
At 10:25 am; Shiva Cement was trading 19% higher at Rs 33.20 on back of heavy volumes. Around 9.95 million shares have already changed hand on the counter against an average 2.93 million shares that were traded daily in past two weeks on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU