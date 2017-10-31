Shriram, IDFC Group shares trade mixed after merger deal called off

Shares of companies such as and were trading higher by up to 4% on the BSE as the talks of merger with Group have called off after failing to agree on a swap ratio.has rallied 4.5% to Rs 2,284 on the BSE in intra-day trade while was trading 1% lower at Rs 1,169 after hitting a 52-week high of Rs 1,200 in early morning trade.Bank and were down 1% each at Rs 55 and Rs 61, respectively, as compared to 0.03% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex at 09:30 AM.“Despite best efforts by both Shriram and IDFC, we could not reach common ground and arrive at a mutually acceptable structure and valuation,” and said in a regulatory filing.Both parties had agreed to terminate any further discussions on the proposed potential combination, the statement added.The two parties had, on July 8, entered into a 90-day agreement to evaluate a strategic combination of their relevant financial services. With no finality in sight, the parties had extended talks by a month till early November.The proposal involved and the group’s retail operation being merged with Bank and delisting to become a wholly owned subsidiary ofSince July 8, the stock of (down 12%), Bank (down 14%) and (up 3%) had underperformed the Sensex, which up 6% till Monday. Shriram Transport Finance, however, outperformed the market by gaining 8% during the period.