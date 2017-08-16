Simplex Infra, Gayatri Projects up over 6% on healthy June quarter results

Shares of construction companies and have rallied up to 8% on BSE in intra-day trade after reporting a strong set of numbers in April-June quarter (Q1FY18).

has surged nearly 8% to Rs 500 after the company posted 67% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 29 crore, despite single digit growth in topline. Total operational income grew 6% to Rs 1,539 crore from Rs 1,445 crore in the same quarter last year.The company said the fresh order inflow during the quarter was Rs 1,406 crore against Rs 1,145 crore in an year ago quarter.Order backlog of June 2017 stands at Rs 16,419 crore in addition to the L1 of Rs 1,029 crore, it added.rallied 7% to Rs 172 after reporting a more-than-doubled net profit of Rs 45.11 crore in Q1FY18 against Rs 6.35 crore in previous year quarter. Operational revenue rose 50% to Rs 660 crore from Rs 440 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.