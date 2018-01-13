Single-stock systematic investment plans gain among small investors

Single-stock systematic investment plans (SIPs) are catching the fancy of small investors, particularly those preferring direct investing over the mutual fund (MF) route. Broking officials say a large portion of their active clientele have subscribed to single-stock SIPs and the interest is expected to go up as markets continue to do well.

Experts say this is a typical bull market trend, with the risk appetite among small investors going up at such times. Single-stock SIPs are essentially recurring investments in shares of a single company or select companies. For instance, ...