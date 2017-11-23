SIP inflows: A journey from below Rs 1000 crore to Rs 5600 crore a month

A few years after the 2008 Lehman Crisis which triggered turmoil in world's financial markets, U K Sinha, the then chairman of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had raised concerns about dipping inflows into through systematic investment plan (SIP) route.

Those were tough times as monthly SIP flows had slipped to as low as Rs 800 crore as sector was amidst one of the longest phases of continuous redemptions, especially from the equity segment. Not only inflows were negative, gross equity sales too were abysmal for nearly six long years till 2014.

Sector officials were still holding their hopes high and were patiently waiting for a turnaround. During troublesome times one good thing, the industry did not miss on, was their continuous impetus on investors' awareness about mutual funds, SIP, in particular. Inflows through SIPs have always been strategically important for the sector as money flowed this way is not only sticky in nature but also consistent on a monthly basis.

players' patience and hard work finally paid off as the sector looked all set to see one of the biggest turnarounds starting mid-2014.

A wave of SIP took off - slowly but steadily. The SIP corpus kept rising month-on-month. Breaking all the previous records, the monthly inflows in through SIP mode now stands at over Rs 5,600 - a seven-fold increase since the lows post global financial crisis. Fund executives estimate if the current pace of growth continues, by the end of the current financial year, monthly SIP flows will touch a whopping Rs 7,000 crore.

A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, says, "Under penetration in equity investing that existed among Indian savers for all these years is now beginning to catch up with investing public. as a vehicle for savings is gaining the confidence of investors."

Currently, there are 17.3 million SIP accounts - mostly in equity segment. Against perceptions that is a niche and quite an urban product, the participation from India's hinterland regions is remarkably visible. Fund houses understand the potential lying in country's smaller towns and cities and are taking aggressive steps to bring in more investors into

Sundeep Sikka, chief executive officer (CEO) of Reliance Nippon Life Mutual Fund, says, "There is a structural change happening in the sector and majority of investors are opting for SIP against lump sum investments, which is quite positive. I strongly believe it is the outcome of sector's continuous and collective efforts to reach out to investors through financial education programmes. I would not be surprised if investments in become part of every Indian's monthly wallet. We need to aim for 100 million SIPs in the coming year."

Factors, other than rising financial literacy, which stoked fire in is the declining deposit rates in the traditional investment avenues like banks' fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs) - the all time favourites of Indian savers. Other than this, poor return yield outlook from real estate and gold has also helped in shifting of money from traditional physical assets to

"It's a clear reflection of increasing penetration and popularit of I think, we have reached the inflection point where have become an investment vehicle of choice for individual investors. Having said that, this is just the beginning and we will see exponential growth in the next few years," says G Pradeepkumar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Union

In 2016-17, inflows through SIP stood at Rs 43,921 crore. Thus far in 2017-18, till October, money garnered through SIP has already reached close to Rs 35,000 crore and is likely to hit a total of Rs 70,000 crore during the current fiscal.