SIPs keep MF houses afloat, lumpsum investors stay away

During the past year, mutual fund houses have been gung-ho about the inflows in systematic plans (SIPs). Many have said that the steady inflows have helped them counter selling pressure by foreign institutional investors.

A little analysis of data from the Association of in India reveals an interesting trend. Between February 2016 and January 2017, fund houses have seen net inflows of Rs 47,293 crore.

However, there have been massive outflows as well. In the same period, investors have redeemed as much as Rs 1.3 lakh crore – a significant number. In total, fund houses collected Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

According to fund managers, the average collection from SIPs has been around Rs 3,500-Rs 4,000 crore per month which translates into Rs 42,000 to Rs 48,000 crore annually. Clearly, lumpsum investors aren’t investing aggressively anymore.

Industry experts say that this is good news for mutual fund houses. “The significant outflows has been due to profit booking or switching of schemes by investors. Profit booking is good news for mutual fund houses because it ensures that the investors will come back. But what is better news is that the steady inflows from SIPs because it gives long-term money to fund managers,” says Hemant Rustagi, CEO, WiseInvest Advisors.

A senior fund manager believes that the outflows shows that lumpsum investors aren’t following the long-term approach too aggressively. “A lot of lumpsum investors, in the past, have been caught in long downturns. As a result, they had to stay invested for a long time without significant returns. Many of them shy away from putting big amount at one go in equities now,” says the fund manager.

For example, an investor who had invested a lumpsum amount in January 2008 when the Sensex was at 20,000-21,000 levels wouldn’t have seen the same levels for the next few years.

The Sensex, currently at 28,000-odd points, has barely returned 3.3% from the highs of 21,000 in 2008 – rising at the rate of 3.25% compounded annual growth rate and less than even bank deposit rate of 4%.

On the other hand, investors would have made money due to the volatility in the index, which allowed them to garner more units at lower levels.

Consequently, retail investors are happier taking smaller bites of the equity when they are investing through – a strategy that is good both for the investor and fund houses.