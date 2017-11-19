Six of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 31k cr in m-cap; RIL biggest gainer

The combined market valuation
of six of the top-10 most valued companies, led by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), rose by Rs 31,249.36 crore last week.
RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC
Bank, SBI, Maruti Suzuki
India and Infosys
emerged as gainers from the top 10 list, while ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC
and ONGC
suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m- cap) for the week ended Friday.
The m-cap of RIL
surged Rs 16,592.63 crore to Rs 5,76,118.96 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.
Maruti's valuation surged Rs 5,309.06 crore to Rs 2,51,955.92 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rallied by Rs 3,625.57 crore to Rs 2,91,245.49 crore.
The m-cap of Infosys
rose by Rs 2,377.39 crore to Rs 2,23,026.56 crore and that of HDFC
Bank went up by Rs 2,042.99 crore to Rs 4,72,497.75 crore.
TCS's valuation moved up by Rs 1,301.72 crore to Rs 5,18,791.08 crore.
On the other hand, the m-cap of ONGC
slumped Rs 17,068.21 crore to Rs 2,27,789.92 crore.
ITC's m-cap dropped by Rs 4,630.5 crore to Rs 3,13,837.87 crore and that of HUL
declined by Rs 2,629.84 crore to Rs 2,76,750.23 crore.
The market cap of HDFC
slipped Rs 940.99 crore to Rs 2,71,461.32 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL
led the chart followed by TCS, HDFC
Bank, ITC, SBI, HUL, HDFC, Maruti, ONGC, and Infosys.
Over the last week, the Sensex eked out gains of 28.24 points, or 0.08 per cent, but Nifty dropped 38.15 points, or 0.36 per cent.
