Six of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 31k cr in m-cap; RIL biggest gainer

The combined of six of the top-10 most valued companies, led by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), rose by Rs 31,249.36 crore last week.



RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bank, SBI, India and emerged as gainers from the top 10 list, while ITC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), and suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m- cap) for the week ended Friday.





The m-cap of surged Rs 16,592.63 crore to Rs 5,76,118.96 crore, becoming the biggest gainer.

Maruti's valuation surged Rs 5,309.06 crore to Rs 2,51,955.92 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rallied by Rs 3,625.57 crore to Rs 2,91,245.49 crore.



The m-cap of rose by Rs 2,377.39 crore to Rs 2,23,026.56 crore and that of Bank went up by Rs 2,042.99 crore to Rs 4,72,497.75 crore.



TCS's valuation moved up by Rs 1,301.72 crore to Rs 5,18,791.08 crore.



On the other hand, the m-cap of slumped Rs 17,068.21 crore to Rs 2,27,789.92 crore.



ITC's m-cap dropped by Rs 4,630.5 crore to Rs 3,13,837.87 crore and that of declined by Rs 2,629.84 crore to Rs 2,76,750.23 crore.



The market cap of slipped Rs 940.99 crore to Rs 2,71,461.32 crore.



In the ranking of top-10 firms, led the chart followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, SBI, HUL, HDFC, Maruti, ONGC, and



Over the last week, the Sensex eked out gains of 28.24 points, or 0.08 per cent, but Nifty dropped 38.15 points, or 0.36 per cent.