Small, midcap stocks under pressure

Company 18/12/2017 01/01/2018 % gain Latest % fall Rcom 11.83 35.40 199.2 31.95 -9.7 Intense Tech. 79.50 118.05 48.5 108.10 -8.4 Reliance Naval 34.70 65.15 87.8 59.85 -8.1 JP Power Ven. 6.83 9.21 34.8 8.52 -7.5 Flexituff Intl. 81.55 107.20 31.5 100.30 -6.4 Unitech 6.53 11.30 73.0 10.59 -6.3 Reliance Power 36.35 60.65 66.9 57.00 -6.0 Jaypee Infratec. 14.43 23.55 63.2 22.25 -5.5 IFCI 23.45 30.30 29.2 28.70 -5.3 3i Infotech 4.62 8.83 91.1 8.39 -5.0 Guj.NRE-DVR 1.43 1.81 26.6 1.72 -5.0 Shree Rama 27.40 34.70 26.6 33.00 -4.9 TV Vision 15.10 21.90 45.0 20.85 -4.8 Energy Devl.Co. 25.90 35.70 37.8 34.00 -4.8 Guj NRE Coke 1.57 1.98 26.1 1.89 -4.5 Punj Lloyd 21.00 27.60 31.4 26.35 -4.5 Lakshmi Energy 30.15 38.10 26.4 36.40 -4.5 JP Associates 17.05 25.10 47.2 24.00 -4.4 Rollatainers 5.89 7.80 32.4 7.46 -4.4 Shriram EPC 24.20 31.55 30.4 30.25 -4.1 Binani Inds 97.90 137.15 40.1 131.60 -4.0 Ansal Properties 21.40 27.55 28.7 26.45 -4.0 S&P BSE Midcap 17104.40 17835.83 4.3 17655.24 -1.0 S&P BSE Smallcap 18252.68 19279.96 5.6 19086.02 -1.0 List of stocks from and smallcap index down over 4% and rallied over 25% in past two weeks Latest price on BSE in Rs at 02:22 PM.

Shares of small and midcap companies were under pressure, falling by upto 11% after saw a strong run-up in past two weeks.At 02:32 PM; the S&P and the S&P indices were down 1% each, as compared to 0.21% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.In past two weeks, midcap and smallcap indices have outperformed the market, surged 6% and 4%, respectively. On comparison, the benchmark index was up 0.6% till Monday.Anil Ambani led Reliance Group companies such as Reliance Communications (RCom), Reliance Naval and Engineering and Reliance Power were down between 6% and 10%. JP Group stocks like Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jaypee Infratech and Jaiprakash Associates, along with Unitech, IFCI, Punj Lloyd and Flexituff International were down in more than 4% each today.Most of these stocks have rallied more than 25% in past two weeks, of which RCom, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Unitech, Reliance Power and Jaypee Infratech saw the market price of their companies zoomed in the range of 50% to 200% during the period.