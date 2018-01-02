Small, midcap stocks under pressure

-
ALSO READBSE Midcap, Smallcap indices hit new highs during Muhurat trading BSE Midcap, smallcap indices hit new high BSE midcap, smallcap indices close at new highs; 35 stocks hit record highs Midcap, Smallcap indices fall 4%; Realty index tanks 6% intra-day Nifty, Nifty Midcap, BSE Smallcap, BSE500 indices hit new high
-
At 02:32 PM; the S&P BSE Midcap and the S&P BSE Smallcap indices were down 1% each, as compared to 0.21% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In past two weeks, midcap and smallcap indices have outperformed the market, surged 6% and 4%, respectively. On comparison, the benchmark index was up 0.6% till Monday.
Anil Ambani led Reliance Group companies such as Reliance Communications (RCom), Reliance Naval and Engineering and Reliance Power were down between 6% and 10%. JP Group stocks like Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jaypee Infratech and Jaiprakash Associates, along with Unitech, IFCI, Punj Lloyd and Flexituff International were down in more than 4% each today.
Most of these stocks have rallied more than 25% in past two weeks, of which RCom, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Unitech, Reliance Power and Jaypee Infratech saw the market price of their companies zoomed in the range of 50% to 200% during the period.
|Company
|18/12/2017
|01/01/2018
|% gain
|Latest
|% fall
|Rcom
|11.83
|35.40
|199.2
|31.95
|-9.7
|Intense Tech.
|79.50
|118.05
|48.5
|108.10
|-8.4
|Reliance Naval
|34.70
|65.15
|87.8
|59.85
|-8.1
|JP Power Ven.
|6.83
|9.21
|34.8
|8.52
|-7.5
|Flexituff Intl.
|81.55
|107.20
|31.5
|100.30
|-6.4
|Unitech
|6.53
|11.30
|73.0
|10.59
|-6.3
|Reliance Power
|36.35
|60.65
|66.9
|57.00
|-6.0
|Jaypee Infratec.
|14.43
|23.55
|63.2
|22.25
|-5.5
|IFCI
|23.45
|30.30
|29.2
|28.70
|-5.3
|3i Infotech
|4.62
|8.83
|91.1
|8.39
|-5.0
|Guj.NRE-DVR
|1.43
|1.81
|26.6
|1.72
|-5.0
|Shree Rama News.
|27.40
|34.70
|26.6
|33.00
|-4.9
|TV Vision
|15.10
|21.90
|45.0
|20.85
|-4.8
|Energy Devl.Co.
|25.90
|35.70
|37.8
|34.00
|-4.8
|Guj NRE Coke
|1.57
|1.98
|26.1
|1.89
|-4.5
|Punj Lloyd
|21.00
|27.60
|31.4
|26.35
|-4.5
|Lakshmi Energy
|30.15
|38.10
|26.4
|36.40
|-4.5
|JP Associates
|17.05
|25.10
|47.2
|24.00
|-4.4
|Rollatainers
|5.89
|7.80
|32.4
|7.46
|-4.4
|Shriram EPC
|24.20
|31.55
|30.4
|30.25
|-4.1
|Binani Inds
|97.90
|137.15
|40.1
|131.60
|-4.0
|Ansal Properties
|21.40
|27.55
|28.7
|26.45
|-4.0
|S&P BSE Midcap
|17104.40
|17835.83
|4.3
|17655.24
|-1.0
|S&P BSE Smallcap
|18252.68
|19279.96
|5.6
|19086.02
|-1.0
|List of stocks from BSE midcap and smallcap index down over 4% and rallied over 25% in past two weeks
|Latest price on BSE in Rs at 02:22 PM.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU