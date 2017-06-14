Small PSU banks rally; Dena Bank, UCO Bank up over 9%

Dena Bank and UCO Bank surged 15% and 12%, respectively, on the BSE. Vijaya Bank, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, United Bank of India and Syndicate Bank were up between 5% and 7%, against 0.21% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 02:41 pm.
The government is "actively working" towards consolidation of banks, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday.CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
“Even the large stressed companies need a 30-80% reduction in interest burden to fully cover interest at current profitability.
Therefore, stress resolution will need additional provisioning and capital. ICICI Bank is the only corporate lender that appears comfortable on capital,” Credit Suisse said in a report.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|UCO BANK
|37.15
|33.45
|11.06
|DENA BANK
|36.60
|33.45
|9.42
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|72.40
|67.10
|7.90
|VIJAYA BANK
|84.10
|78.50
|7.13
|DHANLAXMI BANK
|40.40
|38.00
|6.32
|KARUR VYSYA BANK
|142.10
|134.00
|6.04
|IDBI BANK
|60.50
|57.15
|5.86
|I O B
|26.80
|25.50
|5.10
|UNITED BANK (I)
|20.15
|19.25
|4.68
|PUN. & SIND BANK
|55.05
|52.60
|4.66
|SYNDICATE BANK
|81.05
|77.50
|4.58
|BANK OF MAHA
|31.00
|29.75
|4.20
|ANDHRA BANK
|60.60
|58.25
|4.03
|CORPORATION BANK
|52.50
|50.70
|3.55
|CENTRAL BANK
|102.00
|99.15
|2.87
|UNION BANK (I)
|155.15
|150.95
|2.78
|INDIAN BANK
|306.20
|298.95
|2.43
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|152.25
|148.65
|2.42
|BANK OF BARODA
|173.40
|169.75
|2.15
|J & K BANK
|87.55
|85.75
|2.10
