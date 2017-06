Small PSU banks rally; Dena Bank, UCO Bank up over 9%

Shares of small-sized public sector undertaking (PSU) banks have rallied up to 15% on reports that the government is working on consolidation of banks.and surged 15% and 12%, respectively, on the BSE. Vijaya Bank, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, United Bank of India and Syndicate Bank were up between 5% and 7%, against 0.21% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 02:41 pm.The government is "actively working" towards consolidation of banks, said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT