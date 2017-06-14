Small PSU banks rally; Dena Bank, UCO Bank up over 9%

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its internal advisory committee (IAC) had identified 12 accounts that covered about 25% of the banking system’s non-performing assets for immediate resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.“Even the large stressed companies need a 30-80% reduction in interest burden to fully cover interest at current profitability.Therefore, stress resolution will need additional provisioning and capital. ICICI Bank is the only corporate lender that appears comfortable on capital,” Credit Suisse said in a report.