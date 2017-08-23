SMS Pharma surges 20% on successful inspection of Telangana unit by PMDA

SMS Pharmaceuticals has surged 20% to Rs 87.60 on BSE in intra-day trade after the successful inspection of Telengana plant by Japanese regulator.The company successfully completed inspection by (PMDA) Japanese Authorities for the manufacturing facility-Unit II, located in Hyderabad – Telangana.The inspection was done during the period July 25 – 27. The inspection was focussed on general GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) inspection of the site. The inspection has been concluded with no critical/major observation.At 02:52 PM; the stock was up 16% to Rs 84.35 on BSE, as compared to 0.95% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined 1.2 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.