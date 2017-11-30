Sobha hits 52-week high; zooms 61% post closure of buyback offer

hit a 52-week high of Rs 636, up 8% on the BSE in intra-day trade. The stock rallied 61% from Rs 396 after closure of programme. The buyback had commenced on September 19, 2017 and closed on October 3, 2017.bought back 1.46 million equity shares, utilising a total of Rs 62 crore, which represents 1.5% of the total paid-up equity shares capital of the company. It bought shares at price of Rs 425 per share through tender offer.In the past three weeks, the stock of realty company surged 32% after it reported a 30% increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 50.2 crore for the quarter ended September, on higher sales. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3% during the period.Its net profit stood at Rs 38.6 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue rose 19% to Rs 658 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 552 crore in the year-ago period.At 03:04 PM; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 622 on the BSE, as compared to 1.22% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 3.2 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.