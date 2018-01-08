Sobha hits fresh 52-week high post Q3 operational update

surged 14% to Rs 687, also its fresh 52-week high on BSE in early morning trade, after firm reported 92% jump in sales bookings to Rs 751 crore during the quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18) on higher volumes and better average realisation. It had sold properties worth Rs 391 crore in the year ago period.sold 933,365 sq ft (square feet) area during the third quarter, up 52% from 6,13,652 sq ft in the same period last fiscal, the company said in operational update.The average price realisation increased to Rs 8,045 per sq ft from Rs 6,369 per sq ft during the period under review, it added.During April-December period of this fiscal, Sobha's sales bookings increased by 41% to nearly Rs 2,050 crore compared to Rs 1,455 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. In the first nine months of this fiscal, the company has crossed the sales bookings figure of entire last fiscal of Rs 2,012 crore.According to the company, despite the implementation of big ticket policy initiatives, the tangible benefits for the market are yet to reflect. As a result, the last three quarters saw subdued sales and new launches, making it a difficult phase for the sector.expects that it would be able to sustain this improvement in operational performance in the coming quarters as well.At 09:38 AM; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs655, against 0.49% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 722,613 shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.