Sobha hits fresh 52-week high post Q3 operational update

-
ALSO READSobha surges 9% on September-quarter sales volumes Sobha hits 52-week high; zooms 61% post closure of buyback offer Godrej Properties leads pack of outliers in real estate Realty shares in focus; Sobha, Kolte-Patil, Puravankara touch 52-wk high Real estate to be one of fastest growing sectors in India: Pirojsha Godrej
-
Sobha sold 933,365 sq ft (square feet) area during the third quarter, up 52% from 6,13,652 sq ft in the same period last fiscal, the company said in Q3 operational update.
The average price realisation increased to Rs 8,045 per sq ft from Rs 6,369 per sq ft during the period under review, it added.
During April-December period of this fiscal, Sobha's sales bookings increased by 41% to nearly Rs 2,050 crore compared to Rs 1,455 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. In the first nine months of this fiscal, the company has crossed the sales bookings figure of entire last fiscal of Rs 2,012 crore.
According to the company, despite the implementation of big ticket policy initiatives, the tangible benefits for the real estate market are yet to reflect. As a result, the last three quarters saw subdued sales and new launches, making it a difficult phase for the sector.
Sobha expects that it would be able to sustain this improvement in operational performance in the coming quarters as well.
At 09:38 AM; the stock was trading 8% higher at Rs 655, against 0.49% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 722,613 shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU