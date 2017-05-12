Solar sector revives sagging demand for silver, but party may not last

Use in photovoltaic plates up 34% in 2016, but falling solar power prices make silver a costly input

After going through a phase of weakness due to sagging offtake from China, jewellery demand is making a comeback in India.



According to the World Survey 2017 released by the US-headquartered Institute, the party spoilers were coins and demand for medal fabrication. The latter was down by nine per cent in 2016 to 123.2 million ounces (Moz), after hitting a record high in 2015.



The fall in demand for jewellery was another party spoiler. Total physical demand declined by 11 per cent in 2016 to 1,027.8 Moz, due to weaker offtake for jewellery, silverware and retail investments. jewellery fabrication was down 9 per cent to 207 Moz from a record level of 228.3 Moz in 2015. The loss was led by China and India, where jewellery offtake was materially weaker due to higher prices and a build-up of stocks.



According to Monal Thakkar, director, Amrapali Group, one of the largest players in India, "2016 wasn't a good year for Indian imports. Overall demand for was very low and had a cascading effect on both the jewellery sector and other industries using as an input. However, the situation began reversing considerably towards the new year and import this year is likely to be higher."



Cameron Alexander, Manager, Demand, Asia– concurs. He told Business Standard, "Jewellery fabrication demand is expected to rebound in 2017 by four per cent, with a recovery in India in particular fuelling the rise."



The annual average price posted an impressive 9.3 per cent increase in 2016, its first rise since 2011. The surge followed yet another annual market deficit, the largest in three years and the third largest on record, hitting a low of 147.5 Moz. The average price last year, at $17.14, was 28 per cent higher than in 2007, when prices averaged $13.38.



According to GFMS, in 2017, "We are expecting 2016 drivers like buying of futures, options and exchange traded products (ETPs) in response to safe haven activity and strengthening supply and demand fundamentals once again to be at the fore in propelling the price to a three-year high of $18.70/oz in 2017. Last year was a turning point for prices on an annual average basis, with dollar denominated prices up 9.3% to $17.14/oz, marking the first increase since 2011".



The caveat, however, is that the price will be highly dependent on sentiment–driven factors, at least in the short term as a potentially stronger US dollar may be offset by geopolitical concerns in North Asia and the Middle East which could provide the catalyst for stronger save haven purchases.



While investments through ETP holdings retreated 7 per cent from the level. bar investment demand also fell by 46 percent, mainly the result of lackluster demand in India due to a combination of higher prices, destocking and government measures on unaccounted wealth.



Global mine production in 2016 recorded its first decline since 2002, largely the result of lower by-product output from the lead/zinc and gold sectors, said the survey. Scrap supply also recorded its lowest level since 1996 and producer hedging also contracted which brought down total supply by 32.6 Moz in 2016. But on the demand side, new highs were recorded for silver’s use in the photovoltaic (used for producing solar energy) and ethylene oxide sectors, both growing and significant industrial applications for The survey was released by the Institute and produced on its behalf by the GFMS Team at Thomson Reuters (GFMS). scrap supply fell to 139.7 Moz in 2016, a level not seen since 1996, despite higher prices.



Solar sector demand for seen falling after record rise



prices are falling with a number of new plants coming on stream. In India, isn't cheaper than thermal, and this could have some bearing on the material used for producing it.



used for the purpose are made using and according to the survey by the Institute, consumption of the metal in photovoltaic applications rose 34 per cent to reach 76.6 Moz in 2016. This growth was the strongest since 2010 and driven by a 49 per cent increase in global solar panel installations.



However this trend may not continue. The survey says, "Looking forward, we expect industrial demand (55 per cent of total) to remain hindered by underwhelming economic expansion in 2017 with modest contractions expected in most key demand segments. Lower solar demand will make up the lion’s share of the drop in industrial fabrication this year as the market retreats from the record high of last year."

Rajesh Bhayani