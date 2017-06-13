Sona Koyo, Repco Home, Lumax among 26 smallcap stocks that hit record high

26 stocks led by auto and auto related and financials from the S&P BSE index hit their respective record highs on Tuesday.Sona Koyo Steering Systems, Lumax Industries, Apollo Tyres, Ceat, Gabriel India and Jamna Auto Industries from auto and auto related companies, Can Fin Homes, DCB Bank, GIC Housing Finance, Gruh Finance, Motilal Financial Services, Muthoot Finance and Repco Home Finance from the financials and housing finance companies hit lifetime highs on the BSE in intra-day trade today.At 12:36 pm; the S&P BSE index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 0.89% or 137 points at 15,591, as compared to 0.34% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.surged 17% to Rs 97.20 on BSE in intra-day trade on back of heavy volumes after closure of open offer on Monday.The promoter JTEKT Corporation had made an open offer to acquire the 26% held by the public. The open offer was opened on May 30, 2017 and closed on June 12.In February 2017, Sona Autocomp Holding, led by Sunjay Kapur, had entered into an agreement with JTEKT Corp to sell its entire holding in SKSSL for Rs 419.28 crore at Rs 84 per share.The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than 10-fold as compared to two-week average. A combined 4.9 million shares representing 2.5% of total equity of auto parts & equipment Company have changed hands on the BSE and NSE.As of March 2017, the promoter, Sona Autocomp Holding held 25.12% stake in Sona Koya Steering. JTEKT Corporation held 20.1% stake, while Maruti Suzuki India hold 6.94% holding in the company, the shareholding pattern data shows.too hit a new high of Rs 1,610, up 8% on BSE. Thus far in the calendar year 2017, the stock has been more than doubled from Rs 749 against 17% rise in the Sensex.While announcing March quarter results on May 15, the company said it had received orders to supply new age head lamps and rear lamps from Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars, Honda Motorcycles, Suzuki Motorcycles & Tata Motors.The company has undertaken an expansion at its Sanand facilities with a capital outlay of about Rs 100 crore, which is expected to commence operations from November 2017. The capex has been funded through internal accruals.Repco Home Finance soared 9% to Rs 923, extending its 9% gain in past one week, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered risk-weights assigned to home loans lent on or after June 7.“We had been positive on the housing finance space in India and the current measure of lower risk weightage and lower provisioning requirement should bring in higher growth for the sector in the quarters to come,” Angel Broking said in a client note.