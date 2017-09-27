Soon, trade in commodities at a nearby bank

Soon, your neighbourhood banker would be able to offer you trading in derivatives of gold, crude oil or even some of the agricultural commodities. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has opened the way for large banks to enter commodity broking services, through subsidiaries. The move could help substantially expand the client base of the commodity derivatives market, at a time it is bringing in new products such as options. Large lenders, especially private ones such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis, have large securities companies and offer easy-to-transact three-in-one ...