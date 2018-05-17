SpiceJet hits 11-month low; down 21% in one month

-
In Q4FY18, the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 405 million, lowest in last four quarters, against analyst estimate of Rs 723 million. Consolidated revenue up 25% to Rs 20.29 billion from Rs 16.26 billion in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
“In Q4, there was an increase of 12.7 % in crude oil prices that impacted the bottom line by approximately Rs 814 million. The Company registered an 8% increase in yield which helped in maintaining operational profits,” SpiceJet said in a press release.
In past one month, the stock underperformed the market by falling 21% as compared to 3.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
“SpiceJet would start receiving Boeing737-8Max and regional Bombardier planes from Q3FY19. The company gives guidance of induction of 19 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in FY19 which are 8-9% fuel efficient. Company also guides about induction of 8 new generation Q400s regional aircrafts with additional capacity in FY19, and thus will improve operating economics of this aircraft by 15-18%,” analysts at Elara Capital said in quarterly update.
The stock had a strong run-up in past three years, surging 506% against 29% rise in the benchmark index.
