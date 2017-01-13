SpiceJet shares soar over 4% on Boeing deal worth Rs 1,50,000 crore

It earlier ordered for 55 planes and additional 100 new 737-8 MAX aircraft

of rose over 4 per cent today after the company announced a deal worth Rs 1,50,000 crore with Boeing to purchase up to 205 new aircraft.



Reacting to the news, of the company jumped 4.14 per cent to Rs 66.55 on BSE.



With the earlier order for 55 planes and additional 100 new 737-8 MAX aircraft, the no-frills carrier now has firmed up an order for a total of 155 planes, besides purchase rights for 50 B737-8 MAX and wide body aircraft.



Announcing the deal here today, Chairman and Managing Director said the total order of 205 aircraft is valued at Rs 1,50,000 crore ($22 billion).



"This is one of the largest deals in Indian aviation and the largest for SpiceJet," Singh said.

Press Trust of India