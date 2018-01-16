JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

RIL shares drop after financial service firm UBS issues 'sell' advisory
Business Standard

Spike in yield spooks equity investors; bank, financial cos stocks fall

State-owned banks such as Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank also declined 4%

BS Reporter 

Spike in yield spooks equity investors; bank, financial cos stocks fall

Shares of banks and financial companies tumbled after the yield on the new 10-year benchmark government security jumped 11 basis points (bps) to 7.38 per cent. Yields have hardened by over 27 bps since January 5 when trading began on the new bonds.

Surge in yields will increase the cost of credit for financial companies, eroding their margins. Non-banking financial companies such as Bajaj Finance and Manappuram Finance saw their stock prices fall by around four per cent each. State-owned REC and PFC also fell four per cent and three per cent, respectively. State-owned banks such as Bank of Baroda and Allahabad Bank also declined four per cent.

First Published: Tue, January 16 2018. 21:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements