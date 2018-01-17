Sponge iron prices zoom 25%, pig iron up 17% on hike in ore and coal rates

The price of steel making intermediaries such as sponge and pig have seen a sharp upward swing after a recent spurt in rates of ore and coal, two key inputs for these products. Sponge and pig are mostly converted to steel in or This accounts for nearly 45 per cent of the country’s total steel production. According to trade sources, between November and now, sponge prices have increased up by 25 per cent. The rate ex-Durgapur rules at Rs 22,500 a tonne, compared to Rs 18,000 two months earlier. The base price of pig is quoted at Rs 28,000 a tonne, compared to Rs 23,900 in November, a rise of 17 per cent. “The prices of steel intermediaries are moving up in line with steel prices, which has spiralled due to rise in procurement cost of ore and coking coal,” says an industry source. The input cost for steel making, on account of these two ingredients has gone up by about Rs 4,000 a tonne over the past couple of months, mostly passed on to consumers. Unlike integrated steel plants which use ore fines, pellets and lumps to produce steel, sponge makers in India mostly use ore lumps in their Direct-Reduced (DRI) furnaces. Lump price ex-mine in Odisha, home to the largest number of sponge plants, has gone up from Rs 4,100 a tonne in November to Rs 5,800, a rise of 41 per cent. In the same period, non-coking coal, the other key input for sponge iron, has seen a price rise of five to 10 per cent. With domestic coal supply a mess due to acute shortage of railway rakes, sponge makers are mostly depending on imported coal. Its landed cost at Indian ports has gone up from $89 a tonne in November to $94 now. “Up to now, we have been able to pass on the hike in input cost to our customers, the steel plants, mainly for two reasons. First, are also moving up.

Second, the international price of scrap, used as an alternative to sponge by the secondary steel manufacturers, is ruling high, giving us the cushion to raise our product price,” says a senior official of a sponge plant.