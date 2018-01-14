Spurred on by Q3 earnings optimism, FPI inflow at Rs 52 bn in Jan so far

Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 52 billion (Rs 52,00 crore) in the Indian capital this month so far in anticipation of a recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields. This follows an of Rs 2 trillion (Rs 2 lakh crore)in the capital (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. Market experts, however, believe foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) may not be able to repeat this showing in 2018 as withdrawal of liquidity and rate hikes in developed economies pick up. According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 21.72 billion (Rs 2,172 cr) in equities and Rs 30.80 billion ( Rs 3,080 crore) in the debt during January 1-12 -- translating into a net inflow of Rs 52.52 billion (Rs 5,252 crore). "The inflow in current month can be attributed to anticipation of earnings recovery and attractive yields which is expected to further strengthen inflow from foreign investors in the current financial year," said Rohira, of 5nance. Morningstar India's (Research) said: "Given 2019 would not be far, the expectation of some other economic reforms from the government would be high.

But the major for FPIs going ahead would be to see growth coming back in the domestic economy, which has not yet picked up contrary to the expectation".