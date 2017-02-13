SRF falls over 5% on disappointing Q3 results

-
During the quarter under review, the company’s consolidated net profit grew 8% at Rs 105 crore, while gross revenues increased by 3.5% at Rs 1,205 crore over the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Analysts on an average had expected profit of Rs 98 crore on revenues of Rs 1,104 crore.
The company’s agro chemicals business, which accounts one-third of total revenue, witnessing subdued demand as adverse global macro-economic environment continues to impact the sector.
At 10:56 am; the stock was down 7% at Rs 1,631 as compared to 0.05% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 365,657 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
