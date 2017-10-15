State-owned banks lag even as market recoups losses

The benchmark Nifty has recovered all its losses seen in September to end at a record high on Friday. Most private sector banks have led the latest pullback seen in the market. But, public sector banks (PSBs) continue to languish with some lenders extending last month’s fall. Experts say investors are staying away from PSBs on concerns of poor asset quality and low growth prospects due to paucity of capital. Earnings of PSBs have also disappointed in the past few quarters due to high bad loan provisioning and low credit growth. With PSB stocks ...
