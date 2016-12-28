State Trading Corporation zooms over 70% in four trading days

The stock was up 10% at Rs 208, zooming 73% in past four trading sessions, as compared to 1.3% rise in Sensex

(STC India) is locked in upper circuit for the fourth straight trading sessions, up 10% at Rs 208 on the BSE on back of heavy volumes. The stock is trading at its highest level since August 11, 2015.



In past four trading sessions, the stock of state-owned firm has zoomed 73% from Rs 120 on Thursday, December 22, 2016, as compared to 1.3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



The exchange has changed circuit filter of the stock to 10% with effect from December 27, from 20% earlier.



The trading volumes on the counter increase an over three-fold with a combined 3.04 million shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE till 10:50 am. There were pending buy orders for 759,789 shares on both the exchanges.



The BSE said, the exchange has sought clarification from Ltd on December 28, 2016, with reference to increase in price.



The reply is awaited.



On Friday, December 23, 2016, Smithblock Financial Services Private Limited bought 400,000 shares of at Rs 142.25 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows.



Currently, the central government & state governments held collectively 90% stake in STC India. The remaining 10% stakes are with individual shareholders (6.17%), insurance companies (1.92%) and bodies corporate (1.77%).