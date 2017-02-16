Stay invested in SBI, associate banks for now: analysts

Shares of all three listed of State Bank India (SBI) gained up to 5% each in intra-day deals on Thursday in a flat market, a day after the Cabinet approved the of five - State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and - with (SBI).



Also Read: Merger could spill over to next financial year

SBI, on the other hand, gained nearly 2% to hit a high of Rs 277 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day deals. By comparison, the frontline indices - the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 - were trading flat.

Analysts say that the with has been one of the long-pending agendas. Branch rationalisation, if executed well, would be one of the key synergy benefits. Cost savings on account of treasury operations, audit, technology, etc would also lower cost-to-income ratio in the long term, analysts say. However, all this will take time to bear fruits, they caution.



Also Read: PSBs' stress level down with better recoveries

"The good part is that the share swap ratio has also been announced. The management has been preparing themselves for the integration. On those lines, they had already ensured that the balance sheets of the subsidiaries are cleaned up. This was evident in the recently concluded quarter where the listed subsidiaries reported a steep increase in their non-performing assets (NPAs). Hence, the integration related aspect purely on asset quality is not going to SBI's balance sheet shaky," says Aalok Shah, an analyst tracking the banking sector at

That apart, the banks will not have to compete with each other for loan growth or market share going ahead. Post-merger, the overall asset quality of will also not deteriorate much given its stringent provisioning norms. As a result, the consolidated entity can target a good growth FY18 onwards, analysts say.

Given the run up in the stocks of associate banks, experts advise against making a fresh investment at the current levels, but suggest investors to stay put at least till the / record date with is announced.



Also Read: More concerns than positives in SBI's Q3

"There could still be a price arbitrage as the date has not been made clear yet. Stocks of SBI's listed subsidiaries will remain in action in anticipation of a higher price till the / record date is announced," Shah of says.

As regards SBI, margin resilience and lowering slippages rate coupled with resolutions will be the key factors to monitor going into Q4 and FY18. Analysts at Antique believe that is best positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities owing to its strong capital base and project net non-performing loans (NPLs) to decline to 2.9% by FY19E (4.24% currently).

" has gained market share in both advances/deposits portfolio, is actively working to mitigate risk in agri/SME portfolio and is also consistently improving the rating profile of its corporate exposure. We expect earnings to gain strong traction (27% CAGR over FY17-19E) aided by controlled credit cost/opex and pick-up in loan growth. is our top investment idea amongst PSU banks though risk-reward has moderate following recent up move in the stock," says Nitin Aggarwal, an analyst tracking the stock with Antique.

R Sreesankar, co-head for institutional equities at also maintains a 'buy' rating on with a price target of Rs 335 (earlier target price of Rs 307).

"The clean-up exercise, and integration with is unlikely to deter key ratios for We draw comfort from the bank's healthy pre-provisioning profits and capital position. We retain a buy rating on SBI, with a target price of Rs 310," Shah of adds.